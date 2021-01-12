A Turkish-American with extensive experience in finance policy has been chosen as the Treasury Department chief-of-staff under incoming President Joe Biden, Bloomberg News reported.

Didem Nisanci, currently global head of public policy for Bloomberg LP, will be chief-of-staff for incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a key position, Bloomberg said on Monday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said that Nisanci, 47, has been offered the position which she has accepted.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would be the first woman to head the Treasury Department in its 231-year history and would bring in Nisanci, whose post does not require Senate confirmation.

Experience with Obama administration