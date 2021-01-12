WORLD
Turkish-American Didem Nisanci picked for US Treasury staff chief
Nisanci, who worked for four years as chief-of-staff at US Securities and Exchange Commission in Obama administration, will be chief-of-staff for incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Bloomberg reports.
Didem Nisanci's post does not require Senate confirmation.
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 12, 2021

A Turkish-American with extensive experience in finance policy has been chosen as the Treasury Department chief-of-staff under incoming President Joe Biden, Bloomberg News reported.

Didem Nisanci, currently global head of public policy for Bloomberg LP, will be chief-of-staff for incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a key position, Bloomberg said on Monday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said that Nisanci, 47, has been offered the position which she has accepted.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would be the first woman to head the Treasury Department in its 231-year history and would bring in Nisanci, whose post does not require Senate confirmation.

Experience with Obama administration 

Nisanci worked for four years as chief-of-staff at the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the Obama administration, where among other duties she served as chief White House liaison.

She also served as staff director of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Subcommittee on Securities, Insurance and Investment, including in the wake of the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

From 1998 to 2001, she worked as a deputy to the assistant treasury secretary.

No official statement has been made on the matter yet.

SOURCE:AA
