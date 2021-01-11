Exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece will restart in Istanbul two weeks from today, Turkey has announced.

"The 61st round of the Exploratory Talks will take place in Istanbul on 25 January 2021," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Monday that Turkey was inviting Greece to attend new talks hosted on Turkish soil.

The 60th round of talks, the last of the exploratory talks initiated between the two countries in 2002, took place in Athens in March 2016.

Afterward, bilateral negotiations continued in the form of political consultations but did not return to an exploratory framework.

The issue of energy rights and maritime boundaries will be high on the agenda.

Immediate willingness

Athens immediately showed a willingness for talks, saying it is ready to discuss Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf.

"As Turkey, we want to make an official invitation. As of today, we urge Greece to start exploratory talks, with the first meeting to be held within the month of January," Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Cavusoglu was flanked by Tahsin Ertugruloglu, foreign minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) who also have invited Athens for exploratory talks.

"So Greece has no excuse right now," Cavusoglu said, adding that the talks would cover all issues between the two neighbours who are both members of the NATO transatlantic alliance.

Turkish Foreign Ministry later said the talks will resume on January 25 in Istanbul.

60 rounds of talks since 2002

Greece's Foreign Ministry said it was willing to restart talks.

"Greece has expressed its intention to respond to any such invitation from the Turkish side, in accordance with international law, on the issue of demarcation of an EEZ and the continental shelf," a Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said in a statement.

Ankara and Athens are at odds over the extent of their continental shelves in the Mediterranean, offshore energy rights, air space, and the status of some islands.

They held 60 rounds of talks between 2002-2016.

Greece rejected talks planned for last year after Turkey deployed a seismic exploration vessel to disputed waters, but the Oruc Reis has since moved to Turkish shores.

Pressure on Greece

Under pressure from some European Union (EU) members including Germany, Greece had indicated it could resume talks on January 11, the Turkish minister added.

Cavusoglu said Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was in Ankara last week, had tried to bring him together with Greek counterpart Niko Dendias in Tirana, but that Dendias had refused at the time over the Oruc Reis.

He said he was ready to meet Dendias in Tirana after the resumption of exploratory talks.

"This is an invitation. I hope Greece does not turn down this opportunity," Cavusoglu said.

Greece to extend western coastal waters

Also on Monday, Greece said it plans to extend territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles, a move that could impact a tense row with Turkey.

Parliament will begin debating draft legislation this week for the extension, government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said.