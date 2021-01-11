A Turkish court has slapped cult leader Adnan Oktar with over 1,000 years in prison for 10 separate crimes, Anadolu Agency reported citing sources.

The court in Istanbul tried 236 defendants, including 78 remanded for their organised crimes under Oktar's lead, said the source on Monday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The court gave Oktar a total of 1,075 years and three months in prison over the charges of founding and leading a criminal organisation, political or military espionage, aiding Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), despite not being a member, sexual abuse of minors, sexual abuse, deprivation of liberty of the person, torture, disturbance of right to education, recording personal data, and threats.

The 64-year-old cult leader, who owned a TV channel, was arrested in 2018 along with 200 collaborators, following allegations of sexual abuse and kidnapping of minors.

Oktar's TV channel broadcasted his shows surrounded by women he referred to as his “kittens."

