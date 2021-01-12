TÜRKİYE
Turkish watchdog probes WhatsApp over new privacy terms
The investigation by Turkey's Personal Data Protection Authority will focus on issues such as data-processing conditions and transfer of data abroad.
The American messenger application recently forced users to agree to new service and privacy terms that allow sharing of more personal data with Facebook, which owns WhatsApp. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
January 12, 2021

Turkey’s Personal Data Protection Authority, KVKK, has launched an investigation into WhatsApp over its new data-sharing rules.

The American messenger application recently forced users to agree to new service and privacy terms that allow sharing of more personal data with Facebook, which owns WhatsApp.

Another Turkish watchdog, the Competition Authority, opened a probe into Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday and suspended the messenger’s new data collection rules in the country.

The KVKK’s investigation will assess the issue in terms of the general provisions of personal data protection legislation, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

The authority’s ex officio probe will focus on issues such as data processing conditions, data transfer abroad, and other basic principles.

The watchdog will follow all due processes and re-evaluate the issue on February 8, a statement said.

SOURCE:AA
