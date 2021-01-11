TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey launches probe into Facebook, WhatsApp data collection
Country's Competition Board said it had ruled that the requirement to allow the collection of that data should be suspended until the probe is complete.
Turkey launches probe into Facebook, WhatsApp data collection
This file photo taken on October 5, 2020 shows the logo of US social network Facebook and mobile messaging service WhatsApp on the screens of a smartphone and a tablet. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
January 11, 2021

The Turkish Competition Board has launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook after the messaging app forced users to either agree to let Facebook collect user data including phone numbers and locations or have their accounts deleted.

In a written statement, the Competition Board said it ruled that the requirement to allow the collection of that data should be suspended until the probe is complete.

"The Competition Board has opened an investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp and suspended the requirement to share Whatsapp data," it said.

The authority suspended the data sharing, even if users accepted rules, due to the potential for irreparable losses, until the conclusion of the investigation.

In this context, Facebook too must suspend data sharing and announce its move to all users, the statement said.

READ MORE:Turkish WhatsApp users quit app as demand spikes for other options

RECOMMENDED

New privacy policy

WhatsApp updated its terms of service last Wednesday, allowing Facebook and its subsidiaries to collect user data. The deadline for agreeing to the new terms is February 8.

After popular messaging app WhatsApp forced many users to agree to new privacy rules, a large number of people have started to seek alternatives for their smartphones.

Rival messaging apps Signal and Telegram have since seen a sudden increase in demand.

Turkish Presidency's Communications Office and the country's defence ministry are also moving their chat groups from WhatsApp to a locally-developed messaging app BiP.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead