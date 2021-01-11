Algorithms: you hear about them, you know they’re the power behind your screens, and you may even be reading this because of one.

In the wake of Facebook’s decision to merge Whatsapp with Facebook, many users of the popular chat app are migrating to alternatives like Signal and Telegram to avoid the comprehensive collection of private data Facebook relies on for profit.

This is nothing new, however. An entire market already exists for the packaging of multiple sources of ‘anonymised’ data pertaining to you, sold to the highest bidder for better marketing placements suitable to you, and better models to encourage your use of social media.

A crucial question now arises, can users demand more ethical social media? One where users are not treated as resources between competing social media companies all fighting for your attention. Is it possible for the end user to dictate how they want social media to affect them?

It’s a complicated question, and one the world only had to face recently. It wasn’t very long ago that scientists and computer programmers developed self-improving algorithms that led to the tremendous leaps in technology that make modelling and predicting your digital behavior possible.

But the danger is real. Algorithms that show you what you want to see and get better at predicting what you want to consume eventually create echo chambers that don’t let in dissenting opinions.

In many respects, the all-time high of ideological partisanship and political discord we see in our societies today is a direct product of social media. The divide only grows further when social media enables the belief that the other side is completely unrelatable, given the entirely separate social media spaces it allows you to occupy.

The dangers are many, and algorithms have now unintentionally been responsible for influencing politics and elections. Once upon a time, social media used to show you feeds in reverse chronological order. Now, relevancy is the name of the game.

As such, the more you search for content, the more the algorithm learns about you, and shows you what it thinks will engage you. But in a world without social media, what are the odds you’d come across someone making alarming radical statements about the need to change society?

In short, in their attempt to predict what we want, algorithms can influence the very way we see the world, by selling us what we could engage with, and not what we need.

Hidden influence

It’s nothing new that social media algorithms can be controversial. Algorithms can influence us, even when we’re not aware of it. The New York Times reports that YouTube’s recommendation algorithms can actually drive viewers to increasingly extreme content.

That’s not something you can change either. After years of searches, your ‘anonymised’ digital footprint is pretty comprehensive. From search terms, purchases, likes, shares, reshares, and even the amount of time you spend looking at something without engaging with it.

In other words, your heart is on your sleeve, and that makes you incredibly vulnerable to companies at the forefront of psychology and big data like Facebook or Cambridge Analytica. Enter the gnarly world of the A/B test.

With millions of users, Facebook and other social media companies are able to conduct localised tests, providing different versions of their apps to different targeted segments. The end game? To see if the changes they made, make a difference in behavior. And they do.

For instance, an ad targeting a specific voter demographic could instantaneously run multiple split tests until it found a way to mobilise an entire city to vote, or not to vote.

Blank page

Being able to start with a new page would make all the difference, but that’s not possible with today’s online ecosystem.

More critically, if the design of social media apps is tailored and focused on promoting addiction to their platforms, how can our brains stand a chance?

For the most part, these companies are largely unregulated and devise their own rules and standards. For companies like Facebook or Twitter, they don’t harvest user data to sell ads or make better behavioral predictions. Instead, it’s not personal, it’s just business.

“Facebook is an ads-supported platform, which means that selling ads allows us to offer everyone else the ability to connect for free,” Facebook says.

That’s sort of like saying livestock feed is free for animals set to be harvested though. Facebook defends itself by saying that the data it collects is not “personally identifiable”. While that’s true, in large part due to privacy law regulations, it’s still enough for data buyers and advertisers to target you and sell you products with ease, or for social media companies to influence your consumption choices, name or not.