Kyrgyzstan's politician Sadyr Japarov has won a landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan's snap presidential election, which was triggered by the collapse of the previous government.

Japarov was leading with nearly 80 percent of the ballot in a vote following a political crisis in the Central Asian country, preliminary results cited by Central Election Commission showed, meaning there will be no run-off.

The results of a referendum held in parallel on Sunday also showed Kyrgyz strongly preferring presidential rule, which would grant Japarov sweeping powers when a new constitution is passed, most probably later this year.

More than 80% of voters supported a proposal to reform the constitution to give the president greater powers at parliament's expense, the commission said.

The snap vote was triggered by the collapse of the previous government in the Central Asian nation closely allied with Russia.

Voters began trickling into polling stations in frosty conditions at 8:00 am (0200 GMT). Polling stations closed at 8:00 pm (1400 GMT).

Violent protests which erupted last October sprung Japarov, 52, from a prison cell to the prime minister's chair and culminated in him assuming the interim presidency, although he later gave it up to run for a full-time role.

Japarov, who had been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for kidnapping a provincial governor as part of a protest, had his verdict quashed amid the October unrest and has outspent his 16 competitors by a wide margin during the campaign.

'Russia is our strategic partner'

Despite his nationalist stance - Japarov's first act as prime minister was to add ethnicity information to national ID cards - he has repeatedly pledged to maintain a close relationship with former Soviet overlord Moscow.

"Russia is our strategic partner," Japarov said after casting his ballot in a suburb of capital Bishkek.

Russia operates a military airbase in the mountainous nation and is also the main destination for hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz migrant labourers.