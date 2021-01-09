At least ten babies have been killed in a maternity unit in the Indian state of Maharashtra when fire tore through a major hospital.

Staff rescued seven of the newborn infants at the Bhandara district hospital but were beaten back before they could get to the 10 others, Pramod Khandate, a senior doctor, told AFP.

All of those who died were aged between a few days and three months, according to reports.

"The cause of the fire is not known yet but our staff extinguished the fire as soon as they could. The smoke led to the babies suffocating," Khandate said.

Nurses on duty noticed a fire coming from the hospital's neonatal unit and raised the alarm.

Police officer V.S. Chavan later said that a preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit.