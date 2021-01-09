At least four people have died in Spain and troops have rescued drivers trapped by snow as Storm Filomena continues to cause travel chaos across the country, with Madrid seeing the heaviest snowfall in decades.

The airport in Madrid was closed and skiers glided down Gran Via on Saturday, normally one of the busiest streets in the capital.

The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola. The Interior Ministry said a 54-year-old man was also found dead in Madrid under a big pile of snow. A homeless man died of hypothermia in the northern city of Zaragoza, the local police department reported.

"Let's avoid travel and follow the instructions of the emergency services," tweeted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "Let's be extremely careful in the face of the storm #Filomena."

Biggest snowfall in Madrid since 1971

Aena, which controls the country's airports, said Madrid's Barajas airport, which closed on Friday night, would remain closed for the rest of Saturday. It said at least 50 flights to Madrid, Malaga, Tenerife and Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, were cancelled, according to Aena.

The State Metereological Agency said it was the biggest snowfall in Madrid since 1971, while Jose Miguel Vinas, a meteorologist from Spanish National Radio, said that between 25 cm and 50 cm fell in Madrid, making it the largest snowfall since 1963.

Soldiers worked to reach drivers stranded for hours on roads around Madrid. "We continue the rescue of vehicles on the A4, A5, M40 and M607," tweeted the Unit for Military Emergencies.

1,000 vehicles rescued

Patricia Manzanares, who was trapped in her car on the M-40 motorway in Madrid since 1800GMT on Friday, told RTVE television: "I have been stuck here without water or any other help."

The head of the Madrid region's emergency service, Carlos Novillo, appealed for people not to go out in their cars.