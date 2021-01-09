TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president welcomes Lebanon's Hariri
President Erdogan and Hariri, who is assigned to form the new government in Lebanon, hold a two-hours-long one-on-one meeting at the Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul.
Turkish president welcomes Lebanon's Hariri
President Erdogan and Prime Minister Hariri discuss bilateral relations in areas of politics, economy, trade and culture. / AA
January 9, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Lebanese Prime Minister-elect Saad Hariri in Istanbul.

Erdogan and Hariri, who is assigned to form the new government in Lebanon, held a one-on-one meeting at the Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on Friday.

During the meeting, issues related to politics, economy, trade and culture were discussed with aim to enhance Turkey-Lebanon relations as well as cooperation in regional matters.

'Willpower'

The Turkish president expressed the country's "willpower" to further enhance and strengthen the bilateral relations.

RECOMMENDED

Underscoring that political stability of Lebanon is not only "critically important" for the people of Lebanon but also for the peace and security of the region, Erdogan said Turkey's support toward Lebanon's "unity and peace" will continue.

Hariri during the meeting thanked Erdogan for Turkey's support and investments made in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s president in October 2020 assigned Hariri, the leader of the Future Movement, to form the country’s new government, less than a year after Hariri’s last government resigned.

Hariri served as premier twice, from 2009 to 2011 and from 2016 to this January, before being replaced by the current government.

He comes from a political dynasty, as the son of late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005.

READ MORE: Hariri named Lebanon's new premier, commits to French-backed reforms

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead