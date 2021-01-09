Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Lebanese Prime Minister-elect Saad Hariri in Istanbul.

Erdogan and Hariri, who is assigned to form the new government in Lebanon, held a one-on-one meeting at the Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on Friday.

During the meeting, issues related to politics, economy, trade and culture were discussed with aim to enhance Turkey-Lebanon relations as well as cooperation in regional matters.

'Willpower'

The Turkish president expressed the country's "willpower" to further enhance and strengthen the bilateral relations.