With its Capitol building overrun by a violent mob and some of its lawmakers advocating for an overturn of a democratic election, does the US government ever deserve to advise or criticise other countries on how they organise representative government?

Trick question: Whether deserved or not, the US government will do it anyway. But whether it will ever be able to do so effectively in the future hinges on whether it will be truthful about its own history and society, both past and present.

The opportunity now for American society is to project an understanding of the country that transcends the fantasy of American Exceptionalism, which has hindered the US attempts to promote democracy. Four years ago, what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, did not seem possible. That’s when thousands of pro-Trump rioters tried, in vain, to stop congress from certifying US President Donald Trump’s defeat, and act they considered to be outright treason.

In the end, one protester was shot by police. Three died of heart attacks. And one Capitol Police officer suffered a stroke amid the mayhem, dying in hospital a day after police regained control.‘’I couldn't have imagined anything like this happening,’’ videographer Marcus DiPaola told TRT World.

‘’At my first Trump rally in Cedar Rapids the most notable thing that happened was a high school student threw a tomato at Trump.’’

There was a story being told on Wednesday by the police to themselves that was, frankly, naive. It kept them from preparing appropriately for the threat the Capitol building faced. And before they knew it, things had accelerated beyond a point of no return.

‘’The pro-Trump rioters made a fist like they were going to punch the cops, which is why I started recording, Then they backed off the barricades. Completely outnumbered, there wouldn't have been any point in fighting,’’ DiPaola added.

‘’Immediately after the cops retreated to half-heartedly form a line on the Capitol steps using their asps to hold people back There were only six of them, not enough to block off the steps, protesters just walked around the side of them.’’

Meanwhile, the imaginations of the police around the potential for violence from Black Lives Matter protesters had caused them to overprepare to absurd, dangerous levels.

‘’I think the most interesting difference between the police response to BLM and to these terrorists is the amount of manpower requested and advance preparation. If this had been a protest by black people, there would have been thousands of police officers outside the Capitol,’’ DiPaola said.

‘’They would have been prepared with tear gas. But since it was domestic terrorists encouraged by the president, they just didn't see the need to prepare."

Wednesday’s riots come down to a failure of story telling. If America tells its story honestly to others, then the post-Trump era makes it much more relatable to the countries its government says it seeks to uplift and reform. Americans can now relate better to the terror of political violence at the highest levels of government. Rather than pretending an American passport is magical, it’s time for the US foreign policy establishment to advertise a realistic, approachable version of the US. In sum, it needs to be one that isn’t too good to be believed.

So far, the Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank whose work reflects mainstream ideas in US foreign policymaking, is off to a bad start.

‘’The U.S. image as a bastion of democracy, rule of law, and respect for institutions has perhaps been irrevocably tarnished,’’ wrote CFR Fellow Bruce Hoffman in the hours after the attack on the capitol.