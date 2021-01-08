Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the breakthrough between Qatar and the Saudi-led alliance earlier this week, which restored ties after years of blockade.

Speaking following a Friday prayer in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, Erdogan said lifting of a travel and trade embargo between Qatar and other Gulf nations is beneficial for regional cooperation.

He added, "The lifting of this embargo has been very beneficial and good, especially for the Gulf area. It was not good for the Gulf that there had been hostilities for decades, among people with kinship ties In my opinion, it's a very accurate and crucial step for the Gulf. We also have a very important position in Gulf cooperation. We hope new ties will make Gulf cooperation even stronger."

READ MORE:Will Riyadh-Doha reconciliation change the course of the Libyan conflict?

Capitol Hill riots

Extending his condolences to the families of those killed in Washington, DC during the riots in Capitol Hill, Turkey's president described the deadly incidents as a "shock" for humanity.

"This process in the US, which was described as the so-called 'cradle of democracy,' really shocked all of humanity," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said he hopes the transition of the presidency to Joe Biden on January 20 occurs as calmly as outgoing President Donald Trump has said in his statement.

The Turkish president also wished recovery to the injured.

On Wednesday, supporters of Trump protesting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win clashed with police, eventually breaching the Capitol Building and making their way to the Senate floor.

At least five people died after protesters stormed into the building, including one woman shot by Capitol Police. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unanimously condemned the assault on the Capitol by the people and called the riots a "coup," "despicable act of terrorism" and "national embarrassment" in separate statements.

Trump, his political allies and millions of Republican citizens have for months claimed that the November 3 election was rigged.

READ MORE: Trump begrudgingly concedes to Biden, condemns Capitol riot

Covid-19 vaccine

Recalling Turkey's purchase of 3 million Chinese SinoVac vaccines, Erdogan said the country's future purchase will reach up to 50 million doses.