In January, demonstrators stormed an American federal facility. The protesters were able to mill about in the lobby area and ransacked the offices inside. While the protesters were ordered to leave, the brazen nature of the breach caused alarm in Washington.

I am not writing about the protesters who stormed the US Capitol building on 6 January.

I am writing about Iraqi demonstrators, affiliated with the Iranian-aligned militia Kataib Hizballah, who stormed the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, but left on New Year day 2020.

In response to the protesters storming the American embassy, Trump ordered a drone strike thereafter that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, as well as Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, an Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) commander and leader of the aforementioned Iraqi militia.

It is ironic that Trump responded to the breach of the US embassy with an assassination almost exactly a year ago, yet encouraged demonstrators to storm the Capitol in a similar fashion.

Comparing the two events has significance today, as the storming of the embassy led to a series of escalatory events that resulted in the downing of a Ukrainian civilian airliner and the death of 176 passengers, on 8 January 2020, exactly a year ago.

Trump bears responsibility in both events.

Simply stated, my argument is that Trump bears responsibility for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner over Iranian airspace as a result of him leaving the Iran nuclear deal.

Prelude to Soleimani’s assassination

Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the “Iran deal,” and imposing sanctions on Iran, led to the Islamic Republic retaliating by manipulating Iraqi militias to undermine American influence there.

Iraq’s militias began launching rocket attacks against the US embassy and its forces on Iraqi military bases as of the summer of 2019.

A spiral of violence began on 27 December 2019 when the militia attacked the al-Taji base, where an American contractor was killed.

In a tweet, Trump wrote: “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will.”

What Trump failed to mention was the contractor was an Iraqi-American Muslim and an immigrant, Nawres Waleed Hamid. He was a translator for American forces in Iraq. Most likely Trump was even unaware of this.