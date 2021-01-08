US House Democrats have said they are preparing to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump following his supporters’ siege at the Capitol.

With only 12 days left of Trump's term, officials on both sides are pushing for a second impeachment or for Vice President Mike Pence to take over as president.

President Joe Biden, through the transition spokesperson on Friday, has said his focus will remain on preparations to take office and that he will leave Trump's impeachment and 25th Amendment issues up to Congress and Pence.

Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark told CNN that Democrats could bring articles of impeachment to the House floor as soon as "mid-next week" if Cabinet members do not invoke the 25th Amendment.

“Donald Trump needs to be removed from office and we are going to proceed with every tool that we have to make sure that that happens to protect our democracy,” Clark told CNN in an interview.

If Vice President Mike Pence does not invoke the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove Trump, “we will move forward with impeachment.”

This comes as House Democrats are set to meet at noon on Friday to discuss the possible impeachment, reported Axios quoting Capitol Hill sources.

READ MORE: How a security lapse allowed pro-Trump protesters to invade US Capitol

Impeachment time constraints

According to legal experts, chances of sending Trump out of the Oval Office ahead of January 20 seem unlikely due to time constraints, drawing further concern that the president may pardon himself.

"Practically speaking, it's highly unlikely because the historical precedents call for a multi-week investigation into the allegations against the president," said Anthony Gaughan, a US constitutional law expert and law professor at Drake University, to DW.

"That certainly was the case with regard to Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon — and Donald Trump himself when he was impeached."

Biden is not interested in opening an impeachment proceeding or weighing in on the 25th Amendment talks, CNN reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

"Impeachment would not help unify this country," a person close to Biden said, who added that "this is a matter to be decided by the Congress."