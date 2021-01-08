German professor and political scientist Volker Perthes has been nominated as United Nations Special Representative to Sudan, where he will lead the organisation's new mission in that country, according to a statement from the UN.

The 62-year-old, who speaks fluent English and Arabic, was nominated by Secretary General Antonio Guterres only four months after beginning his post as the senior advisor of Berlin's German Institute for International and Security Affairs in September.

Perthes previously worked for the UN's special envoy to Syria from 2015 to 2016 before taking several teaching positions in Germany and Libya.

"Mr. Volker Perthes brings to this position over 25 years of experience in academia, research, international relations and diplomacy, including with the United Nations, as well as deep expertise in conflict resolution and regional geopolitics," Guterres said in the statement.

