TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish delivery app Getir eyes UK market, new funds with $800M valuation
Turkey’s biggest online delivery service Getir is closing in on $100M funding deal with plans to hit London first early this year, sources report.
Turkish delivery app Getir eyes UK market, new funds with $800M valuation
Turkish delivery app Getir, an online marketplace, is seen in this illustration. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 8, 2021

Turkey’s biggest online delivery service Getir has been in talks with investors to sign a funding deal after a $800 million valuation with an eye on expanding into the United Kingdom.

A Bloomberg report on Friday said Getir plans to sell a minority stake for about $100 million to put towards further investments, citing anonymous sources familiar with the "confidential" matter.

Getir co-founder Nazim Salur expressed wanting to hit international markets, targeting London first in early 2021, followed by South American cities Sao Paulo and Mexico City, in an interview last year with the Financial Times.

The 10-minute delivery app, whose name translates to "bring" in Turkish currently operates in 10 cities in Turkey, including Istanbul and capital Ankara.

The firm saw a large boom in 2020 as customers flocked to online delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic, and drew the attention of investors, raising around $38 million in its first funding round completed earlier last year.

RECOMMENDED

Most notably Getir attracted the attention of tech investor Sir Michael, a partner at Sequoia Capital, who invested $25 million.

Bloomberg sources now say Getir is predicted to pass the $1-billion mark in the next investment round earning it a so-called "unicorn status."

READ MORE: Turkey’s tech startups make global waves

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead