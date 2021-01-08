Almost half the Republican voters support the mob of predominantly white Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol, the seat of American legislature, on Wednesday.

In a sign of how deeply polarised the country has become, the poll found that Democrats were overwhelmingly opposed to the protests with 96 percent strongly against it.

Only 43 percent of Republicans, however, were opposed to the protests slightly lower than the 45 percent that supported it.

The poll released by YouGov following the protests starkly shows the divisions that plague America’s political scene even as it grapples with a pandemic that is now killing more 4,000 people per day, a record in the country.

Only days after President Donald Trump implored his supporters to “fight” to keep him president and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani argued for the introduction of “trial by combat,” the president finally conceded in a speech following a day of violence.

In a video on his reinstated Twitter account, President Donald Trump shied away from his role in instigating the violence on Capitol Hill.

“My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote,” said in a message on Twitter.

Trump’s about-face came as the country’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned alongside the Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Both cited the violence in the US capital.

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” said DeVos, one of Trump's longest-serving lieutenants who has stuck with the president through thick and thin.

Other more senior administration officials have so far decided against quitting citing that it would only further destabilise the country.