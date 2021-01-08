US President Donald Trump has conceded to President-elect Joe Biden and condemned the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol.

In a new video message, Trump said that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He also spoke out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence, but he told his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

Police officer succumbs to injuries

A US Capitol Police officer died of injuries sustained during clashes with Trump's supporters, police said late on Thursday.

It was the first law enforcement death stemming from the violence at the Capitol which saw flag-waving crowds overwhelm police and break into the legislature.

Four protesters died, including a woman who was shot by police. Three other deaths were reported on the Capitol grounds, but the circumstances remained unclear.

Capitol Police chief resigning after riots

The head of the US Capitol Police will resign effective January 16 following the breach of the Capitol.

Chief Steven Sund said on Thursday that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect the violent attack. He said it was unlike anything he’d experienced in his 30 years in law enforcement.