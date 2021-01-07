Elon Musk, the outspoken and envelope-pushing chief executive of Tesla, has overtaken Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person, US media reported.

Musk is a major shareholder of the electric car company and has benefited from Tesla's surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk's wealth at $185 billion.

Musk's wealth surge over the past year marks the fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history and marks a dramatic financial turnaround for the famed entrepreneur who just 18 months ago was in the headlines for Tesla's rapid cash burn and his personal leverage against Tesla's stock.

Musk started 2020 worth about $27 billion and was barely in the top 50 richest people.

Tesla's rocketing share price which has increased more than nine-fold over the past year along with his generous pay package has added more than $150 billion to his net worth.

