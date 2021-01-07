Protests over the killing of 11 Shia Hazara minority coal miners by Daesh have spread to several cities in Pakistan, including the economic powerhouse Karachi, as the government announces plans to establish interfaith harmony councils to fight growing sectarianism.

Police said on Thursday there were sit-ins in at least 19 locations in the sprawling southern metropolis.

The protesters have urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Quetta, where demonstrators have kept up a five-day vigil alongside coffins carrying the victims' bodies, blocking a major highway.

On Wednesday, PM Khan urged them to bury their dead and dispatched two ministers to persuade protesters to end the sit-in.

Demands also include the dissolution of the provincial government there, and a serious effort by Islamabad to find and punish the culprits.

READ MORE: Pakistan's Hazara protest: Sit-in won't end until slain miners get justice

History of attacks

Most of Sunday's victims were seasonal migrant workers from an impoverished area of neighbouring Afghanistan.

Hundreds of Hazara have been killed in Pakistan over the last decade in attacks by militant groups.

Attacks have included bombings in schools and crowded markets and brazen ambushes of buses along Pakistani roads.