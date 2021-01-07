In the past decade, Bangladesh has often featured in the international news cycle mainly for its high-end clothing manufacturing, the influx of Rohingya refugees and a series of factory fires. Another compelling issue that poses a severe threat to the country is climate change — and not much attention has been paid to it.

While rural and coastal areas have already borne the brunt of floods and cyclones, climate change has wreaked havoc on the country's high-altitude tribal populations, too.

On the morning of November 16 last year, Kunjang Tripura, a 31-year-old tribal from the Raing Khaing valley of the Chittagong Hill Tracts in southern Bangladesh, described the ordeal of living in the unforgiving habitat that has grown increasingly hostile over the years due to the climate change crisis.

"I can't read the hills anymore," Kunjang told TRT World, as he spoke in his tribal language, which was translated to this correspondent by a local guide.

“Strange things have been happening in the hills for the last couple of years. We prepared the hills for Jhum (slash-and-burn farming) but lack of timely rains made it a futile practice. The yield that we had received was so poor that we couldn't even gather the ‘khajna’ (tax) for the karbari (village head) and Raja (tribe king)”.

Bangladesh has around two million tribal people and at least 20 percent of them have become victims of climate change-related disasters.

Long spells of droughts, receding groundwater levels and soil erosion are one of the consequences of climate change that tribals like Kunjang are facing. In the past two decades, he has left behind many lives, changing homes from one valley to another and going deeper into the woods.

His ancestral village is Pranzog Para, which is about a four hour mountain hike from Ruma Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh. The drought pushed him out of the village along with his family of eight members about eight years ago and he settled in Dhupanichara Para, a 10 hour hike from Ruma Bazar. The drought followed him there, too. He left the village last year and went further east, deep into the forests of Sinog Hills in the Raing Khaing valley. The back-to-back displacements have brought him closer to a 'special' border named Tinmukh between Bangladesh, India and Myanmar.

Living a 15-minute trek away from the Tinmukh border means losing access to Ruma Bazar, where he previously sold his bamboo yield.

“Ruma Bazar is just a bit too far for me now, especially when I have to walk for more than 20 hours with these heavy bamboos along the narrow mountain trails of some 3,000ft high hills,” said Kunjang.

The nearest market is now in India's northeastern state Mizoram, which is just a three-hour hike. He can also access Myanmar's Arakan market, which is five hours walk from his village.

Kunzang explained that circumstances in the forest are such that he has stopped growing crops.

“We can’t even hunt any animals as there are very few left because of the dried-out water resources. We now prefer to cut bamboo and cane from the jungle and sell those to the markets,” he said.

Breaking century's old customs