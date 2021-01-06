Amidst an ongoing global pandemic, 2020 was an even worse year for the people of Yemen.

A report by the independent Yemeni monitoring group, Mwatana, has found that airstrikes alone by the Saudi-led coalition killed at least 99 civilians in 2020, including 41 children and 15 women.

Over the course of 2020, the report found that the ongoing conflict had killed 900 civilians. The deaths included those committed by the Houthis and the Saudi and United Arab Emirates (UAE)-led coalition.

Civilians, the report noted, were also killed by the forces of the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and armed groups loyal to it, a separate outfit backed by the UAE known as Southern Transitional Council. Saudi ground forces were also held responsible for civilian deaths.

According to the UN, since the Saudi-UAE coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, with Western backing, more than 233,000 civilians have been killed, many due to indirect causes such as famine and disease arising from the war.

The Saudi-UAE coalition claims it’s attempting to root out the Houthis, a group that is backed by Iran. Over the course of the half-decade conflict, the coalition has run thousands of airstrikes in Yemen, which has resulted in indiscriminate killing, sparking an international outcry.

The Yemeni monitoring group Mwatana said in its report that “the warring parties continued their wider assault on human rights in Yemen, with civilians killed, wounded, arbitrarily detained, disappeared and tortured. The warring parties also obstructed humanitarian aid, recruited and used children, occupied schools and hospitals, and attacked healthcare and humanitarian workers.”

It went on to urge the international community to pressure all sides to bring the conflict to an end.

The UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has urged the international community to ensure that in 2021 the conflict is brought to an end.