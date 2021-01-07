2020 has been called “the year deepfakes went mainstream” as its use rocketed from the shadowy corners of the internet just a few years ago, to its increasingly widespread use in ads, tv shows and even identity protection in documentaries.

In 2018, a viral video depicting Barack Obama calling Donald Trump an expletive he never actually uttered demonstrated the potential of such technology. Suddenly academics, journalists, pundits, and politicians alike warned of the looming threats of deepfakes to democracy.

Think tankspublishedreports on the potentially damaging effects of such AI, showing how it could be used to distort truth and democratic discourse, weaken journalism, weaponise disinformation, inflict permanent damage on “prominent” individuals, damage businesses through white collar cybercrime, and inflame social tensions and divisions.

Missing, however, from mainstream policy discourse is the very real threat to almost 4 billion people in this world: women.

A 2019 report found that 96 percent of deepfake videos online were pornographic, and exclusively targeted women.

To repeat: almost all deepfake videos target and abuse women.

So while deepfakes could potentially be used to manipulate elections or spread propaganda, its current primary usage is absent from the popular discourse. Why isn’t there more discussion surrounding this, and what can be done?

What are deepfakes?

Deepfake, a portmanteau of “deep learning” and “fake” is the video, audio, and text equivalent of photoshop. Generated by deep learning artificial intelligence, it uses different methods, including inputs of existing images, videos, and sounds to create simulations - of varying quality - of people, voices, and actions.

A related term - “cheap fakes” - refers to video manipulation created by software that is cheaper and more accessible, and utilises methods like photoshopping, speeding and slowing videos, lookalikes, and recontextualising of AV material. Both methods are becoming increasingly easy to use and widespread: a report by Sensity, a company that tracks and investigates online deepfake usage, shows that the number of deepfakes is growing at an exponential rate, and the number of creators and sources is rising, too.

Deepfakes’ explosion in the popular discourse came after Vice journalist Samantha Cole uncovered a Reddit forum (that has since been closed) where user u/deepfakes used deep learning to face swap female celebrities into pornographic videos.

Giorgio Patrini, CEO of Sensity, says that most of the deepfakes online are made with the same few methods and the same few open-source AI. “The reason is they are very easy to use and they are very well-maintained and known by the communities,” he told Discover Magazine.

When public becomes private

Earlier deepfakes focused on female celebrities, but there has been a rise in deepfakes using images of influencers as well as private pictures of individuals taken from social media--or even secretly snapped photographs of women.

A recent investigation found an AI-powered Telegram bot that allows users to digitally “strip” clothed women. According to the report, the vast majority of targets were private individuals, and most images appeared to be taken from social media accounts of the targets, or other private channels “with the individuals likely unaware that they had been targeted.” The bot remains on Telegram, and anywhere from 104,000 to 700,000 women, and children, have been targeted as of October 2020.