Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters have stormed the US Capitol in an unprecedented riot to delay the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The rioters passed metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol building.

But as the whole world watched horrifying scenes play out on their screens, there was no extra law enforcement deployed to the centre of US government.

The US police faced criticism for not securing the Capitol and forcing the rioters out as they did in several instances during Black Lives Matters protests.

We here compare some stunning images from both incidents.

In the first image, pro-Trump supporters can be seen breeching security and entering the Capitol.

Here, the National Guards are pictured, after they were ordered to stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as peaceful Black Lives Matters demonstrators protested in June against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis a month earlier.

In scenes reminiscent of a dramatic Renaissance painting, Trump supporters climbed the walls of the US Capitol without police intervention.

The second image shows the big deployment of the National Guard near the White House in June, at the peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump entered the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the protest.