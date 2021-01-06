Hundreds of mourners in Pakistan have protested for a fourth day alongside the bodies of miners killed in a brutal attack claimed by the Daesh group, as Prime Minister Imran Khan urged them to bury their dead.

"This is systematic ethnic cleansing of Hazaras in Balochistan and our security forces are behaving like lame ducks, doing nothing," said Zainab Ahman, an activist among the mourners, on Wednesday.

Two ministers, representing PM Khan, flew to Quetta on Wednesday to try to convince the mourners to end the protest.

Khan tweeted that the government was taking steps to prevent such attacks, but gave no details.

"Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace," he added.

Persecution of ethnic group

Up to 2,500 people from the minority Shia Hazara community have since Sunday blocked a road on the outskirts of Quetta, capital of oil and gas-rich Balochistan province, demanding better protection.

There were also protests in the port city of Karachi.

Ten miners were kidnapped by gunmen from a remote colliery before being taken to nearby hills where most were shot dead.