German listed companies must include women on their executive boards as part of a landmark bill agreed by the country's coalition government after voluntary efforts failed to close a gender gap.

Listed companies with four executives or more must appoint at least one woman to their boards, according to a draft law to be voted on by parliament.

The law sends "a very strong signal", Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, urging corporations to "take advantage of the opportunity presented by highly qualified women".

"We can show that Germany is on the way to becoming a modern society fit for the future," Family Affairs Minister Franziska Giffey said.

"We have seen for years, not many changes are made voluntarily, and progress is very slow."

The measure has long been a demand of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), but Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats long resisted the move.

However, the chancellor has increasingly expressed frustration that companies were moving too slowly to appoint woman leaders.

Representation of women

Germany, Europe's top economy, fares relatively poorly in terms of representation of women in senior positions.