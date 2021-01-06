President Donald Trump has told a rally of his supporters outside the White House that he will never concede that he lost the election, as Congress readied to certify Joe Biden's victory.

"We will never give up. We will never concede," Trump told the cheering crowd on Wednesday. "We will stop the steal."

"We won 75 million votes and they say we lost; we didn't lose... We don't want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened, radical Democrats," Trump said.

He also urged his deputy Mike Pence not to certify Biden's election victory at a Congress session starting later in the day, repeating unfounded allegations of vote fraud.

"If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. He has the absolute right to do it.

"Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country."

Trump rebuked "weak" Republicans planning to go along with the certification, accusing them of having "turned a blind eye" and threatening them with primary challenges in future elections.

Congress due to certify Biden's victory

Thousands of his supporters including members of far-right groups have gathered in Washington, DC in protest at a meeting of Congress to certify Biden's victory in November's presidential election.

Earlier, one of his sons, Eric Trump, warmed up the flag-waving crowds with unfounded conspiracy theories.

"Is there any person here that actually thinks that Joe Biden won this election?" Eric Trump said to shouts of "No."

The states have all certified that Biden, a Democrat, won the election by 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232, and Trump's challenges to Biden's victory have floundered in courts across the country.

"It doesn't matter," Eric Trump said.

"They can lie; they can cheat; they can steal. My father has started a movement and this movement will never, ever die."

Congress was due to certify Biden's victory on Wednesday.

Many of Trump's fellow Republicans have promised a stonewalling effort that could stretch proceedings past midnight but was almost certain to fail.