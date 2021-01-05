Iran has issued a second arrest warrant for President Donald Trump and 47 other US officials over the killing of its top general Qasem Soleimani last year and requested Interpol to issue a red notice for their arrest.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime," Iranian judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

The red notice request coincides with the anniversary of Soleimani's killing in a US air strike in Baghdad.

Esmaili called Trump "the main culprit" in Soleimani's killing, according to the semiofficial Mehr News Agency.

Interpol however said it does not consider requests for a red notice that are deemed to be motivated by political or military concerns, NPR reported.

Blame game

Tens of thousands of supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups chanted anti-American slogans in central Baghdad on Sunday to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's killing and that of an Iraqi militia commander.

The United States and Interpol both dismissed the idea of acting on Iran's first warrant request in June issued on charges of murder and terrorist action.

Days earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will not leave the killers of Soleimani alone, adding that the US president and secretary of state are responsible for his death.