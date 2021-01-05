As the final days of Donald Trump’s administration draw near, one of the policies closely associated with his presidency is also being undone.

The Saudi Arabian blockade of Qatar is being lifted after more than three years which has tested the security of the region. The conflict which has pitted Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE against Qatar has seen animosity deepen, something that could take years to repair.

Kuwait, which never joined the embargo, has worked since the beginning of the conflict to bridge a solution between the two sides.

Kuwait’s lack of success, however, was driven from Washington and the Trump administration in particular who acquiesced to it, making any resolution to the conflict difficult to achieve.

The incoming Biden administration, however, is likely to have influenced a U-turn in Saudi policy.

So what does this mean for Gulf countries?

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

The regional political union has been fragmented since 2017, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced that they would halt all flights and economic activity with the Kingdom of Qatar.

Kuwait has largely avoided being drawn into the conflict, serving as mediator and Oman has largely remained on the sidelines.

The announcement that the blockade will be lifted is likely to be good for the GCC. Each annual summit over the last several years has been dominated by Qatar.

A regional summit in December was postponed over disagreements. The bloc had moved from being a cooperation council to one of discord.

Tensions within the GCC will likely continue after the deal is signed but for the time being, will be contained.

Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom which is widely believed to be run by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was one of the chief instigators of the current blockade in 2017.

Now Saudi Arabia has been eagerly pushing to mend the relationship.