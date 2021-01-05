Members of the Shia Hazara minority in Pakistan who have blockaded a highway in Quetta with the bodies of slain coal miners have said they will not withdraw until Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them and the killers are brought to justice.

"We have become tired of picking up the bodies of our people," Syed Agha Raza, a Hazara Shia political leader, told Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

Masooma Yaqoob Ali said her elder brother along with four other relatives were among those killed.

"Now we have no male member [of our family] to take coffins of our brother and other relatives to the graveyard for burial," she said, shedding tears as she spoke.

Daesh terrorists slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, filming the entire incident and later posting it online.

Thousands of Hazaras have since staged a protest, arranging the coffins across a highway in the provincial capital Quetta.

Mourners refuse to bury bodies

The protesters are refusing to bury the victims of the attack until demands, which include the resignation of the provincial government, are met.