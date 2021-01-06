"Why are you scared of returning the dead to their kin?" asked a young Sikh protester to a group of journalists who on Monday morning had gathered to cover a protest in India-administered Kashmir's capital city Srinagar.

The protest was led by a 42-year-old fruit merchant named Mushtaq Ahmad Wani. For the past five days, he has been making desperate appeals to the government of India for his son Ather's body to be returned to him for a proper burial.

Ather was gunned down by Indian security forces in what the government called an "encounter" along with two of his "associates" in the outskirts of Srinagar on December 30 2020.

The incident quickly triggered suspicion of a "fake encounter". A senior Kashmiri politician cast doubts over the government's version of the killings, asking "the authorities to come clean on this" since the Indian army was recently found guilty of abducting three labourers and orchestrating a fake gunfight in which all the three victims were shot dead and named as terrorists in official press statements.

Soon after killing 16-year-old Ather and two other men, Aijaz Ahmad Ganai and Zubair Ahmad Lone, both of whom were in their early 20s, the Indian police called in their families to identify the bodies before they were whisked away to far off mountains for discreet burials.

Refusing the bodies of militants to their kin has been the Indian government's policy since early May 2020. Until that point, Kashmiri militants were buried by their family members either in "martyr graveyards" or their ancestral cemeteries.

The Indian government defends this policy, citing coronavirus restrictions. But it's not just the fear of the pandemic that's behind the secret burials of militants. It's also the prospect of a militant funeral attracting large crowds.

"Their (militants') priority in funerals was to emotionally blackmail people and to motivate them so that they could recruit more people in the terrorists ranks," said Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dil Bag Singh.

The mourning

Ather's village, Below, a tiny hamlet rimmed with apple orchards in south Kashmir, has turned sombre after hearing the news of his killing. Ever since, flocks of mourners continue to show up at his house. The family has erected a tent on the lawns of their house to host them.

Addressing visitors on December 31, a day after the killing, Ather's uncle Mohammad Shafi described his nephew’s last moments at his house.

December 29 was just a normal day for the family. Shafi, who runs a grocery shop in the village, said that Ather brought him morning tea in a thermos, a normal habit for them. About an hour later, he said, Ather told him that he was going to get his trousers altered at his maternal grandparents home, which was a few minutes walk from his house.

By 1 pm, he was back home and had lunch with the family. Around 2pm, he left again. Since there was nothing odd about Ather's demeanour that day, the family didn't bother asking him where he was going, nor did he inform them about it.

Ather had had a normal childhood, although like every other Kashmiri child, he grew up amid the uncertainties of the Kashmir conflict. He was punctual for school every day and liked to drive his father's car and fiddle with his iPhone. Like any impressionable teenager, he liked to workout in the gym and often shared photographs on social media, flaunting his trendy clothes and muscular physique.

“He was a pampered child. We would give him anything he asked for,” his father Wani told TRT World.

By 5.30 pm on December 29, the news of a gunbattle between the Indian army and three militants broke in Kashmir. The fighting, according to the police, took place in the outskirts of Srinagar, about 40 kilometres away from Wani's home in Pulwama.

The following morning at around 11 am, Wani received a phone call from the local police, asking him to send them a photograph of Ather via WhatsApp. As he did that, he was asked to reach the police headquarters in Srinagar city.

A couple of hours later, Wani arrived and was taken to a room. Almost immediately, he was asked to identify a body on a stretcher. His world turned upside down. It was Ather, lying dead, manifesting several gaping bullet holes.

The police told him that Ather and his two associates were militants associated with an anti-India rebel group named The Resistance Front (TRF). The three bodies were taken around 80 kilometres away to a mountainous terrain for the burial.