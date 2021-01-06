Four people have died on the US Capitol grounds and 52 people have been arrested after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

In a late-night news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J Contee said that 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser's 6 pm (23GMT) curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on US Capitol grounds.

Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms.

In addition, Contee said, two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on US Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

Contee declined to identify the woman, reportedly a dedicated Donald Trump backer and air force veteran, a Capitol Police officer shot and killed, saying next of kin notification was still pending.

Three other people died on Wednesday because of medical emergencies, he added.

The White House says National Guard troops along with other federal protective services stepped in to the Capitol to help end a violent occupation by Trump’s supporters who are seeking to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

He has refused to concede and has worked over the last two months to convince his supporters that widespread voter fraud prevented his own victory.

The storming of the chamber

The demonstrations flared as lawmakers met inside to formally certify Biden's victory over Trump in the November 3 election.

Law enforcement authorities struggled to maintain order.

The Senate and the House of Representatives, which were weighing objections to Biden's victory brought by a band of pro-Trump Republican lawmakers, abruptly and unexpectedly recessed.

Protesters barged inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled "Trump won that election."

Several dozen roamed through the halls, yelling, "Where are they?"

Some were also in the visitors' galleries.

A number of Republicans from both chambers had said they will challenge the certification of a handful of states in a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay the certification of his victory.

Other Republicans have said the effort is misguided and could damage the nation over the long-run.

They have urged the quick certification to clear the way for Biden to be sworn in as president on January 20.

Any challenge is expected to be rejected by the full House and Senate.

Pence won't stop Biden win certification

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence, in defiance of President Trump, said that he will not intervene to stop the certification by Congress of Biden's victory.

"The Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in a statement released as a joint session of Congress began to certify the electoral college votes from the November 3 election.

The statement was released as Trump urged Pence at a rally in Washington to decline to certify the results.