Joe Biden's Democratic Party has taken a giant step towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia runoffs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect's victory over Donald Trump.

Reverend Raphael Warnock's victory, projected by multiple US networks overnight, capped a grueling nine-week runoff campaign and puts Georgia's other knife-edge race in the spotlight for its potential to impact the balance of power in Washington.

"I promise you this tonight: I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia," Warnock said in a livestream to supporters.

The hard-fought races have brought the international spotlight onto this southern state, nine weeks after the most tumultuous American election in two decades.

Democrats needed both their candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, to prevail in order to control the Senate after four-years of Republican domination. Outgoing President Donald Trump's party needed either Kelly Loeffler or David Perdue to hold their seat to preserve its majority.

"Georgia – The nation is looking to you to lead us forward," tweeted President-elect Biden earlier on Tuesday.

"The power is in your hands," wrote the 78-year-old Democrat, who like Trump visited the Peach State to rally supporters on the eve of the vote.

Georgia was voting during a week of high political tensions, with Trump desperately scheming to reverse his election loss.

Battleground state

Biden beat Trump in Georgia by nearly 12,000 votes in November, where Republicans have won all eight statewide runoffs since 1992. Following the vote, plenty of observers assumed it was about a Trump backlash.