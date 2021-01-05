Police officers showed "cowardice and negligence" in failing to confront a mob that attacked and set fire to a Hindu shrine in northwest Pakistan, a provincial police chief has said.

Around 1,500 Muslims last week descended on the shrine – in a remote village of northeast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province – after protesting against renovations being made to an adjoining building owned by a Hindu group.

"There were 92 police officials at the spot, but they showed cowardice and negligence," provincial police chief Sanaullah Abbasi admitted at a Supreme Court hearing into the case in Islamabad.

Around 12 police officials have been suspended, Abbasi told reporters outside the court.

He said the protestors remained peaceful until an inflammatory speech by cleric Molvi Shareef – who also led a mob in a previous demolition of the site in 1997.

READ MORE: Mob attacks century-old Hindu shrine in northwestern Pakistan

Attack widely condemned

"They went with an impunity," Pakistan's Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said of the mob, who used sledgehammers to knock down the walls of the temple before setting the building ablaze last week.

Pakistan's top court, in an unprecedented move, has also ordered authorities to submit a separate report on the attack.