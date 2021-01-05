Iran has accused South Korea of holding $7 billion of its funds "hostage" but stressed that Tehran's seizure of a Korean tanker in Gulf waters was not a tit-for-tat move.

"We are not hostage-takers," Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We are used to such allegations. But ... it is the government of Korea that has taken over $7 billion of ours hostage on baseless grounds".

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Monday sent out naval speedboats to seize the Hankuk Chemi with 20 crew aboard, accusing it of "breaking maritime environmental law".

Rabiei that the seizure was based on a court order after the tanker had "caused oil pollution in the Persian Gulf. It was warned beforehand, and the (seizure) request was a technical one."

Seoul to send delegation to settle row

South Korea has demanded the release of the ship and dispatched its anti-piracy unit to the region.

Seoul will dispatch a delegation to Iran soon to resolve the tanker situation "through bilateral negotiations," said its foreign ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam.

South Korea's vice foreign minister Choi Jong-kun will go ahead with a previously planned three-day trip to Tehran early next week, the spokesman added.