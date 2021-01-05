Norway has become the first country in the world where electric cars accounted for more than 50 percent of new registrations in 2020, according to figures published by an industry group.

The electric vehicles accounted for 54.3 percent of the new car market last year, up from 42.4 percent a year earlier, Information Council for Road Traffic said on Tuesday.

The four best-selling models in the Nordic country were the Audi e-tron, the Tesla Model 3, the Volkswagen ID.3, and the Nissan Leaf, all fully electric.

The fifth-placed car, the Volkswagen Golf, can be bought in a rechargeable version but the statistics do not differentiate the engine types.

