Bitcoin has traded above $35,000 for the first time, rising to a high of $35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800 percent since mid-March.

Bitcoin jumped nearly 12 percent on Tuesday to top the previous record high of $34,544.94 after a dizzying climb.

Bitcoin's latest surge comes as results from the Senate runoff election in Georgia are coming in. Some a speculating a Democrat-controlled Congress could exacerbate current inflation concerns shared by many bitcoin investors.

Consecutive new records

Bitcoin's record-breaking and volatile 2020, aided by increased popularity among individual investors, could be set for calmer times according to specialists, despite the new year starting with more sizeable swings.

Having quadrupled in price last year also on strong institutional interest, the leading virtual currency soared by 20 percent in just 72 hours to reach an all-time high $34,792 on Sunday.

On Tuesday around 1630 GMT it stood at $32,570.

Since mid-December, "you finally saw (individual)... investors come in", noted Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of specialist cryptocurrency platform Nexo.