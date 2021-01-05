Despite so many headlines out of the Middle East being about events which exacerbate regional tensions, news about significant improvements in Saudi-Qatari relations on the eve of this month’s Gulf Arab summit in the ancient Saudi city of al-Ula was a welcome development.

A breakthrough in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) crisis finally took place on January 4 with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Amhad Nasser Al Sabah announcing an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Qatar that will likely lead to a major easing of the Gulf dispute that began in mid-2017 when Riyadh — along with Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — suddenly severed diplomatic and economic relations with Doha.

This Saudi-Qatari agreement is a milestone for Kuwaiti officials who have worked hard to bring the two sides of the GCC’s Qatar rift toward a settlement. For the Sultanate of Oman, which like Kuwait has been neutral in this Gulf feud, this breakthrough is positive as Muscat strongly supports efforts aimed at cooling regional tensions and finding diplomatic solutions to the Middle East’s conflicts and disputes.

Of course, the US was critical to this agreement, but mostly due to Saudi concerns about the incoming administration’s foreign policy. Riyadh wants some goodwill with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris against the backdrop of many issues that have harmed the image of Saudi Arabia — and specifically its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — in the eyes of many Democratic lawmakers in Washington.

Under the deal, Saudi Arabia opened its land, air, and sea borders with Qatar on the eve of this month’s GCC summit. In exchange, Doha will drop its lawsuits against the blockading states. Although this easing of Saudi-Qatari tensions will not fully resolve the GCC dispute, nor even address the root causes of this crisis, it bodes positively for regional stability.

“I doubt we will see a sudden increase in cooperation among the [GCC] states, which have failed to even make their militaries compatible over the past forty years and which have divergent interests and relationships with external powers,” wrote the Atlantic Council’s Barbara Slavin. “However, anything that lessens tension in the region should be welcomed and let’s hope this leads to more diplomacy and fewer threats and acts of violence.”

This major step toward Saudi-Qatari reconciliation gives officials in Doha good reason to feel confident about their decision to stand strong throughout the past three-and-a-half years. Never did Qatar pay the price of relinquishing sovereignty (via the 13 demands set forth by the blockading states in 2017) in order for Qatar to restore its relations with Riyadh.

But what do other powers in the region have to gain or lose from this breakthrough in Saudi-Qatari relations?

For Turkey, this news is positive. After the GCC crisis broke out in mid-2017, Turkey was one of the first powers to come out strongly against the blockade. In fact, the month that the siege of Doha began, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the blockade as “un-Islamic”. In terms of national defence, food security, diplomacy, and other domains, Ankara played a critical role in terms of giving Doha the confidence to stand strong in the face of the blockade.

Yet as Turkey seeks an improved relationship with Saudi Arabia, the Gulf crisis has undermined the prospects for an Ankara-Riyadh rapprochement. But with Saudi-Qatari relations moving in a positive direction, Turkey can build a stronger relationship with Riyadh without undermining the Turkish-Qatari alliance.

Moreover, Qatar’s ability to defy the blockading states has been a boost to the image of Turkey as an increasingly influential power in the region because of the extent to which the Turkish-Qatari military base and presence of Turkish military personnel in the sieged Gulf Arab country contributed to Qatar’s deterrence.