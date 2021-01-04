Israel has demolished 729 Palestinian buildings in 2020 on the pretext of lacking construction permits, according to an Israeli human rights group.

"Israel has displaced by its policies 1,006 Palestinians, including 519 minors, after the demolition of 273 homes," the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, B'Tselem, said on Monday.

It said that Israel "demolished 456 structures for non-residential purposes, including vital humanitarian facilities and installations such as water and electricity networks."

Fatalities

B'Tselem also said Israeli occupation forces killed 27 Palestinians in 2020, including seven minors.

"B'Tselem investigated 16 cases of killing Palestinians in the [occupied] West Bank, and it was found that at least 11 of them were killed without any justification, as none of them posed a threat to the lives of security force members or others, whether at the time of shooting at them or in general," the NGO said.

Settler violence