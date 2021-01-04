Shareholders of the carmakers PSA and Fiat Chrysler have given their blessing to a merger that catapults the new company, "Stellantis," into fourth place as the auto industry races to make the transition to cleaner cars.

Approval for three merger resolutions tabled at PSA's annual shareholder meeting, held online, was nearly unanimous, PSA chief Carlos Tavares said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler shareholders later followed suit in their virtual vote, and a date for making the merger operational will be announced "very soon," said Tavares, who will lead the new company.

'A challenging era'

John Elkann, Fiat chairman and scion of Italy's storied Agnelli family, will retain his role at Stellantis in what he called "a challenging era."

"The coming decade will redefine mobility: we are intent on playing a leading role in building this new future," Elkann said after the vote.

The green light from shareholders had been widely considered a given, coming two weeks after the European Commission gave conditional approval to the deal announced in late 2019.

Matter of survival for both companies

The 50/50 tie-up, which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, is seen as crucial for the two groups to afford the massive investments needed in clean car technology.

It also allows Fiat to strengthen its presence in its key European markets, while the French group will gain a foothold in the US.

"This merger is a matter of survival for both Fiat and PSA," said Giuliano Noci, a professor of strategy at Milan Business School, citing "enormous technological and strategic challenges" faced by both as well as damage wrought by the pandemic.

The accord combines PSA's Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, and other brands with Fiat Chrysler's stable that includes their namesake brands as well as Jeep, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati.

By the number of cars sold, Stellantis and its workforce of over 400,000 will now rank behind Volkswagen, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, and Toyota – though it is to be the third-largest automaker by revenue.

PSA and Fiat expect the merger to allow them to achieve billions of euros in savings each year.

