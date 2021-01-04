Equipped with smartphones, cars and all hi-tech devices, people today feel they have much better access to a diverse range of things than their predecessors from past generations.

But there's a downside to living in a technologically advanced world too — and that comes in the form of discouraging people from having more or any children at all.

While people have grown accustomed to the comforts and ease that comes with technology, they also have to deal with the ever increasing size of their utility bills. And that dynamic influences their thinking, makes the prospect of having and raising children a costly commitment.

As a result, many countries in the world suffer from significant population decreases despite the fact that they promote sustainable development programs, pursuing endless economic growth. The main flaw in such policies is that implementing and sustaining developmental programs becomes a near-impossible task if governments are struggling from low populations. They simply can't run their countries efficiently.

On top of decreasing population rates across the world, the global pandemic with its terrible human cost has made things worse, leading to more declines in population levels.

While much of the Western world along with China and Russia suffer from population declines, the poorest part of the world,Sub-Saharan Africa, enjoys big population increases with high birthrates. According to substantial studies, the region’s population will reach more than three billion people at the end of the century.

Not enough people to run a country

If a country’s population does not have a fertility rate of 2.1, which is called replacement rate, referring to father and mother, it means the country’s parents could not be replaced with their children adequately. In other words, it also means that the respective country’s ageing population could not be replaced with a proportional upcoming young generation.

As a result, just like a family could not feed its elders due to not having enough young individuals to run the smallest unit of society, a nation with fewer births will eventually end up in poverty and economic turbulence.

Interestingly, not the least developed part of the world, but some great powers like the US, the UK, China and Russia and emerging markets like South Korea record problematic population decreases, which amount levels below the replacement rate. It means that a global economic crisis might be waiting at the gates if people could not be persuaded to have more children.

Another alarming sign is that the population decrease trend has been widespread across the world. According to the UN, by 2050, more than 150 countries out of 195 countries across the globe will experience fertility levels below 2.1 replacement rate.

In some countries like Japan, Italy and Spain, drops in fertility rates might amount to a level where half of their populations might vanish by 2050, according to a 2019 study published in the Lancet medical journal.

If current trends continue in those countries, Japan’s existing 126 million-strong population will reduce to 53 million by 2050 as Italy’s 60 million population will decrease to less than 30 million, according to the study’s predictions.

In an interesting turn of events in history, both countries had experienced militaristic governments, which strongly encouraged parents to have more children to have strong militaries to conquer other nations in their neighbourhoods, during World War II.

Japan, which is the world’s third biggest economy, now also has the world's largest ageing population with the highest rate of people over the age of 100. According to the country’s official estimates, Japan’s elderly population will account for more than 35 percent of all citizens by 2040.

South Korea anomaly