Tens of thousands of poultry will be slaughtered in India after an outbreak of deadly avian influenza was found to have killed scores of birds across the country, officials have said.

At least six Indian states have stepped up efforts to contain two strains of bird flu – H5N1 and H5N8 – in recent days after the deaths of thousands of migratory birds, ducks, crows, and chickens.

H5N8, an Avian influenza subtype among poultry and wild birds, has spread across several countries since early last year.

Officials in northern Himachal Pradesh state said on Tuesday that carcasses were found over the past week at a Himalayan lake that witnesses large flocks of migratory birds during the winter season.

"The death toll in the last week or so at the Pong lake crossed 2,400 migratory birds. Over 600 birds died on Monday," state wildlife chief Archana Sharma told AFP news agency.

Samples sent to the Indian National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases tested positive for H5N1, officials added.

Bar-headed geese dying

Most of the dead were Central Asian high-altitude bar-headed geese – one of the world's highest-flying birds – that migrate to South Asia in their thousands during the winter season.

Local authorities have banned the sale and export of poultry in the region and have stepped up testing to control the spread.