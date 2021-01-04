WORLD
Indian farmers, govt fail to end deadlock over farm laws
Both sides are trying to reach an agreement on the farmers' demand that new agricultural reform laws be repealed but talks have failed seven times so far.
Farmers huddle around a bonfire as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, on Monday, January 4, 2021. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
January 4, 2021

Representatives of the Indian government and protesting farmers have failed again to reach an agreement on the farmers' demand that new agricultural reform laws be repealed.

With the government refusing to revoke the legislation, the farmers pledged on Monday to continue blockading key highways linking the capital with the country's north. 

The two sides agreed to meet for more talks on Friday.

"It is up to the government whether it wants to solve the farmers' problems. We will not end our protests until our demands are met," said Hannan Mollah, a leader of the farmers.

In their last meeting on December 30, the two sides reached a consensus on two issues, that the government would continue its subsidy of electricity for irrigating farms and that farmers would not be punished for burning crop residues, a cause of air pollution.

Over a month of blockade 

Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking the highways for nearly 40 days despite the coronavirus pandemic, rains, and an ongoing cold wave.

Farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices under the laws and that corporations will then push prices down.

The government said it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.

The farmers say the laws will lead to the cartelisation and commercialisation of agriculture and make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed.

The farmers have threatened to hold a rally on January 26 when India celebrates Republic Day if their demands are not met.

SOURCE:AP
