Pakistan has "strongly" condemned what it called the "extrajudicial" killings of three Kashmiris — two of them teenagers — by the Indian troops in India-administered Kashmir, demanding their bodies be handed over to the families for proper burial.

"The families and neighbours of the martyred Kashmiris, Aijaz Maqbool Ganie, Zubair Ahmed Lone, and Athar Mushtaq Wani have affirmed that the young boys were innocent, who visited Srinagar on the fateful day and became victims of Indian state-terrorism," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

It is "doubly inhuman" that the bodies of the three Kashmiris are not handed over to their families despite repeated appeals, it also said.

Families seek bodies of slain teenagers

Indian forces killed three young men in Srinagar, the capital of India-administered Kashmir, in an alleged gunfight on December 29, dubbing them "militants."

Their families, however, disputed the Indian army claims, saying all the deceased were "innocent."

The families also staged a demonstration in Srinagar on Monday, demanding the bodies of their relatives which are still in the possession of Indian authorities.