Iran has seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over alleged "environmental hazards" and "oil pollution."

"A Korean ship was seized in Persian Gulf waters by the Revolutionary Guard's navy and transferred to our country's ports," Fars news agency and other local media reported on Monday.

"This tanker had a South Korea flag and was seized over oil pollution and environmental hazards."

Earlier a security firm said the vessel, MT Hankuk Chemi, which bound for the United Arab Emirates from Saudi Arabia, had gone into Iranian territorial waters.

It comes ahead of an expected visit by South Korea's deputy foreign minister to Tehran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the visit would happen in the coming days and would discuss Iran's demand that South Korea release $7 billion in funds frozen in South Korean banks because of US sanctions.

South Korea demanded the "early release" of the oil tanker, saying the chemical tanker was seized by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman.

South Korean forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz have been dispatched to the area, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

