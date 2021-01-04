The United Kingdom is planning to build a new armed drone program that will be modelled on Turkey's drone innovation, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Quoting officials from the UK's defence ministry, the Guardian reported that the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh that saw a bloody war throughout the fall last year had some lessons to offer. The most important observation the British government made from the intense six-week battle was Azerbaijan’s use of Turkish drones that proved crucial in defeating the Armenians.

Since Azerbaijan began regaining access to the Armenia-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, it became a strong indicator of how powerful and effective armed drones can be in extracting quick victories and avoiding to hit the stalemate.

Britain's defence officials seem to have been studying the power of Turkish drones way before Nagorno-Karabakh became the centre of a military war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In July 2020, Britain’s defence secretary Ben Wallace candidly admitted that the country needed to "look at the lessons of others."

"Look how Turkey has been operating in Libya where it has used Bayraktar TB-2 UAVs since mid-2019,” Ben Wallace told a virtual gathering of the Air and Space Power Conference.

“Those UAVs have conducted intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and targeting operations against frontlines, supply lines and logistics bases.”

On another occasion Wallace had noted that Turkey has done what Britain "used to do so well" and that is "they innovated" drone warfare and took it to another level.

So what's making Turkish drones so attractive for a country like Britain that a century ago ruled 25 percent of the earth's land surface and about 412 million people?