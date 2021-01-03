Hundreds of Tibetans in exile have braved the rain and cold in India’s northern city of Dharmsala, where the exiled government is based, and have voted for their new political leader as the current officeholder’s five-year term nears its end.

The voters wore masks, maintained social distance and used hand sanitiser as they cast their ballots during the first round of the election on Sunday.

Many assisted elderly voters to fill the correct forms.

In this first phase of voting, two candidates for the top government post of president will be shortlisted, including 90 parliamentarians.

The second and final round of voting will take place in April.

“By this we are sending a clear message to Beijing that Tibet is under occupation but Tibetans in exile are free. And given a chance, an opportunity, we prefer democracy,” said Lobsang Sangay, who will soon be finishing his second and final term as the Tibetan political leader.

“No matter what you do, the pride of Tibetans, the sense of Tibetans, is to be democratic and practice democracy.”

Spiritual leader in exile

Formed in 1959, Tibet’s government-in-exile – now called the Central Tibetan Administration – has executive, judiciary and legislative branches, with candidates for the office of sikyong, or president, elected since 2011 by popular vote.

China says Tibet has historically been part of its territory since the mid-13th century, and its Communist Party has governed the Himalayan region since 1951.

But many Tibetans say that they were effectively independent for most of their history, and that the Chinese government wants to exploit their resource-rich region while crushing their cultural identity.