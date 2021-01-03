British expatriates residing in Spain have said they were prevented from boarding flights to Barcelona and Madrid after airlines claimed their papers were no longer valid post-Brexit.

Photographer Max Duncan, one of those who said he was turned away at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, tweeted that several British expats were "distressed as (they) can't fly home", having been told their green residence certificates were no longer valid.

The British embassy in Madrid responded that "this should not be happening," adding that the Spanish authorities had confirmed that the green residency document was valid for travel.

Spain's foreign ministry later confirmed that "a very small number of travellers" were affected by "a specific communication problem with some airlines."

"Once brought to the attention of the Spanish authorities, it was corrected immediately, and today air traffic between the United Kingdom and Spain flows normally," added the spokeswoman.

New foreign ID card