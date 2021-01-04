With 2021 barely ushered in, the Quds News Network (QNN) found its TikTok account removed without any notice, in a move the popular Palestinian outlet claimed was related to the content it publishes.

Hamzah al Shobaki, the platform’s TikTok account manager, said the account was deleted after it shared 1,200 posts related to recent Arab normalisation deals and Israeli occupation.

The account had over 50,000 followers, 7 million views and 350,000 likes.

In response to the removal, QNN Director Ahmad Jarrar went on to charge the popular video-sharing app of being in “partnership with the occupation”.

“Deleting the account of the Quds News Network is a new stage for Palestinian content on the platform,” said Iyad al Rifa’I, head of Sada Social, a Palestinian youth initiative that documents violations Palestinian content is exposed to in the digital sphere.

The outlet has faced issues on other social media platforms in the past, claiming its critical coverage of Israel has made it a target of frequent censorship attempts.

Twitter permanently blocked QNN’s verified account in November 2019, and last month QNN said it was targeted by organised reports against its news posts on Facebook.

TikTok is just the latest social networking platform where Palestinians have had their right to freedom of expression and content suppressed.