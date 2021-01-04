At least nine people, including a 13-year-old girl, have been killed as militants ambushed buses traveling down a highway in central Syria.

The attack on late Sunday night is the second this week to target buses traveling between the regime-controlled areas and to be blamed on suspected Daesh militants.

Another attack earlier on Wednesday killed nearly 30 people, most of them soldiers returning home for the holidays. Daesh militants were believed to be behind that attack.

Daesh militants have been active in the desert area south and central Syria despite losing territorial control in the country since last year.

Increasing attacks

Local officials said Daesh militants were believed to behind the Sunday attack, which also targeted oil trucks, but they offered no details on how it was carried out.

The militants ambushed three buses traveling down a highway in central Syria, immediately killing nine and wounding four, according to the governor of the regime-controlled Hama province, Mohammed Tarek Krishani.